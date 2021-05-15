Sponsored Post: Congratulations Cassidy



Congratulations Cassidy!! Lynn McHugh-Schiefer and the late Russell Schiefer of Corfu NY, announce with great pride the graduation of their child, Cassidy Lynn Territo from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Cassidy received her master’s degree in Secondary Education for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Students with an added certification in teaching English. She graduates with Honors, Magna Cum Laude. In the fall, Cassidy is attending the University of Rochester. There she will study advocacy and accessibility pursuing an accelerated Doctorate degree in higher education. Cassidy has also accepted a position with Genesee Valley Boces as a Teacher of the Deaf.