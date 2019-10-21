Sponsored Post: Crossroads House annual Fall basket raffle is October 26th



Plan lunch with us! We will have hamburgers, italian sausage and Gail’s famous stuffed pepper soup, along with bread pudding and pies for dessert.

Tickets for the special Mega Woody Pedal Car and the Buffalo Bills Turf are available before the raffle at Crossroads House, stop by anytime for tickets, 11 Liberty St., Batavia.

All baskets and mega raffles will be drawn starting at 3 p.m. the day of the event. See you at the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Road, Batavia, on Oct. 26th!