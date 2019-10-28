Sponsored Post: East Bethany Presbyterian Church hosts Holiday Happenings Craft & Vendor Show November 2



In addition to the opportunity to start your holiday shopping and enjoy some yummy treats, by attending this year’s event you can help two local families who are going through difficult times. We will be featuring a big screen TV raffle to benefit the Maniace family. Susan Maniace has been a vendor at this craft show and other local shows for many years and her 20-year-old daughter Olivia, who has cystic fibrosis, is currently at the Cleveland Clinic in serious condition, hopefully awaiting a lung transplant. Raffle tickets for the TV will be sold at this event and also at the Holiday Hollow event in Holland NY on November 23rd from 10-4. The drawing will take place on November 23rd. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from Holiday Happenings will be donated to Jessie Elliott, a Pavilion resident who is battling cancer. Join us at Holiday Happenings on November 2nd and help others while kicking off the holiday season.