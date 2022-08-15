Local Matters

August 15, 2022 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Eden Cafe & Bakeshop's grand re-opening happens tomorrow

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Eden Cafe & Bakeshop, dining, Vegan, batavia.

edencafegr.openingsp_copy.jpg
The press and public are invited to the grand reopening of Eden Café & Bakeshop on Tuesday, August 16 @ 2pm. The open house celebrates our move to a new location at 242 Ellicott St. Batavia, NY, as well as belated observance of our 4th anniversary.
Activities include: 

  • Ribbon cutting 2pm
  • Tastings 2pm-8pm
  • Cookie decorating with Pam 2-4pm
  • Face painting and more with Marcia 5:30-7:30pm

