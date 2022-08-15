Sponsored Post: Eden Cafe & Bakeshop's grand re-opening happens tomorrow



The press and public are invited to the grand reopening of Eden Café & Bakeshop on Tuesday, August 16 @ 2pm. The open house celebrates our move to a new location at 242 Ellicott St. Batavia, NY, as well as belated observance of our 4th anniversary.

Activities include:

Ribbon cutting 2pm

Tastings 2pm-8pm

Cookie decorating with Pam 2-4pm

Face painting and more with Marcia 5:30-7:30pm

