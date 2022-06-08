Sponsored Post: Eli Fish's Carnival is Saturday! Get your tickets today



Eli Fish is hosting our first annual Carnival and we're throwing it for the adults in the area that just want to have fun and not worry about bringing the kids for one night. Face paint? Check. Magicians? Check. Live music? Check. Dunk tank? Oh you know it. We'll have beer pong, craft beer, axe throwing, and so much more! So come on down and take a break with us this Saturday from 4 pm - 10 pm • Jackson Square, Batavia! Click here for more information and purchase tickets.