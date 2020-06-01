June 1, 2020 - 3:00pm
Sponsored Post: Find Alex's at StockTheFreezer.com! Order your favorites today
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, alex's place, Stock The Freezer, food, Take out, batavia.
Wish you always had Alex's on hand? Now you can. Enjoy your homestyle favorites—at home—prepared fresh then frozen, and delivered to you. Introducing delivery from Stock The Freezer.
Visit alexs.stockthefreezer.com to see our single serve and family style options and place an order today."