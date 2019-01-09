January 9, 2019 - 12:00pm
Sponsored Post: GCC receives sealed bids for emergency generator project
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, GCC, Sealed bids, Generator Project, work, Batavia Campus, Genesee Community College.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments