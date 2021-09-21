Sponsored Post: Genesee Cancer Assistance wishes to thank the community



On behalf of Genesee Cancer Assistance Board of Directors and the 2021 Golf Committee, we want to extend a special thank you for the overwhelming commitment of our sponsors, local businesses, the community and golfers, for your support and donations in making our 26th Annual Golf Tournament at Terry Hills Golf Course such a success!

This year’s event was our OUR MOST SUCCESSFUL GOLF TOURNAMENT EVER, raising over $28,000! We were fortunate to have the tremendous support of 52 sponsors, 152 golfers and approximately 200 items and gift certificates donated for our raffles and prizes! Please know that your contribution played a very important part in making our tournament a successful fundraiser for Genesee Cancer Assistance!

The funds generated from this event will allow GCA to continue to provide financial assistance and free service to cancer patients as they battle this terrible disease. Your commitment and giving to our cause is greatly appreciated and we are thankful for your generosity to our organization.

As always, we appreciate your generosity and dedication to our mission! We’re looking forward to the 27th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Watch for more information to follow on our website (www.geneseecancerassistance.org) and Facebook Page!

