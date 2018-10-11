Sponsored Post: Genesee County Fair thanks all sponsors and volunteers



Thank You to the Generous Sponsors of the 2018 Genesee County Fair! Barniak Farms, Belhaven Kennels, Big O Farms, Carolina Eastern Crocker, Carquest Genesee, Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Chapin, Clark Farms, LLC, Clark Patterson Lee, Corfu Machine, D & R Depot Restaurant, Inc., Dewey Produce, Inc., Erie and Niagara Insurance Association, Freed Maxik CPA's PC, First Choice Travel, Inc., Genesee County Farm Bureau, Genesee Country Farmers Market, Genesee Patrons Cooperative Insurance Company, Graham Corporation, Gutter Logic, LLC, HP Hood, Jackson Welding & Gas Products, Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac, L & L Transmissions, Inc., Lamb Farms, Inc, Lee Shuknecht & Sons Inc., Liberty Pumps, LJK Feeds, MacDuffie Sand & Gravel, Maple Moon Farms, LLC, Orcon Industries, Perry Veterinary Clinic, P.L., L.C., Pumpkin Hill Veterinary Clinic, Reisdorf Oil & Propane, Reyncrest Farms, Roblee Plumbing, LLC, SJ Starowicz Farms, LLC, Sloat Tire Shop, State Street Animal Hospital, Student Transportation of America, Superior Plus Energy, Terry Hills Golf Course, Restaurant & Banquet Facility, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Torrey Farms, Toyota of Batavia, Triple-O Mechanical, Inc., Turnbull Heating & Air Conditioning, United Memorial Medical Center, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., WalMart, William Kent, Inc. Will's Carpet One, Windy Acres Farm

Thank You to those who donated material/equipment or helped to make the Fair a success

A&N Automotive, Adam Mazz Auto, Adams Welding and Fabrication, Alabama Holley Farm, Alan's ATM, Alexander Equipment, AMS Fence, April Meier, Auto Wash - Batavia, Baskin Livestock, Batavia Legal Printing, Batavia Restaurant Supply, Ben & Jim Duyssen, Bethany FD, Bob Maute, Carrie Beil, Cedar Street Sales & Rental, Chris & Mike Maher, Coco Landscaping, Cowgirl Couture, Dan Duyssen Farm, Darryl Mayes, Dave & Brenda Dermody, East Town Beverage, Ed's Auto Parts, Empire Access, Empire Tractor, Extreme Streetwear, Faith at the Fair Volunteers, Genesee Co. CCE – Master Gardeners, Genesee County Legislature, Genesee Co. Photo Club, Genesee County Sheriff's Department, Genesee Speedway, Genesee Valley Penny Saver, George & Swede Sales & Service, Greg Post - General Contracting, Hammerl Amusements, Harrington Produce, Hazlett Services, Home Depot – Batavia, L Kingdon Mechanical, J&H Weber Services, J&L Ice, Jack & Sundae Duyssen, Jack MacDuffie, James Foss & Family, Jason & Crystal Heimlich, Java Farm Supply, Jeff Condidorio – Bread Delivery, Jim & Pam Johnson & Family, Joe Lewindowski, Joe's Pro Shop, Kelly & Lilly Stalica, Kitana Maher, L.D. Stevens Golf Carts, Land Pro, Lardon Disposal-Mark Palmer, Larry & Sue Carlson, Lift School of Music - Laura Kauppi, Lor, Rob Farms, Lori & Tony Prinz, M&J Anderson Concessions, Mark Willis, Michael Houseknecht, Milton Cat - Batavia, Monroe Tractor, Norm Sr. & Pat Pimm, O'Brien's Septic, Paul Hirsch, Paul Smith, Refuse Service, Photography by Susan Meier, Posy Power Peddler, Pudgie's Lawn & Garden, R.W. Taylor Trucking & Excavating, RKK Trucking & Excavating, Ron & Chris Brown, Ron & Julie Radley, Rose Maher & Bill Davis, Scofield Rolloff Service, Scott Adams Trucking, Shell's Post, Skyworks, Smitty’s Amish Sheds, Smokin' Eagle Solid Gold Productions, Southern Tier Fire Extinguishers, Stafford FD, Sterling Tent & Awnings, Steve Warner, Sue Rich, Summer Kick Off Classic Horse Show Volunteers, SUNY Morrisville, T.S. Lighting, LLC, Talent Show Volunteers, The Batavia Daily News, The Batavian, The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, Tim & Joanne Horine, Tim Adams & Steven Foster, Todd & Amanda Hofheins, Town of Batavia FD, United Way of Genesee County, WBTA, WCJW, Wright Beverage Distributing, Wright Wisner, WYRK, Yasses Trucking & Construction *We apologize for anyone who we missed*