Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 14, 2021 - 9:00am

Sponsored Post: Genesee County Fair would like to thank you

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, batavia, thank you, sponsors.


THANK YOU TO THE GENEROUS SPONSORS & VOLUNTEERS OF THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR - WITHOUT YOU NONE OF THIS WOULD BE POSSIBLE!

  • Adams Welding & Fabrication
  • Alexander Equipment
  • Allie McIlroy
  • Allen & Debbie Dennis
  • Andy & Lori Bartow
  • April Meier
  • Arctic Refrigeration
  • Barniak Farms
  • Baskin Livestock
  • Batavia Downs
  • Batavia Country Club
  • Batavia Legal Printing
  • Batavia Restaurant Supply
  • Becky Starowitz
  • Ben & Jim Duyssen
  • Bethany FD
  • Bev Wolcott
  • Big O Farms
  • Bobbie Young
  • Burk Family
  • BW’s Restaurant
  • Byron-Bergen FFA
  • Cathy Kingdon
  • Carolina Eastern Crocker
  • Carrie Beil
  • Cedar Street Sales & Rental
  • Cheryl Mullen
  • Chris & Mike Maher
  • Clark Patterson Lee
  • Coco Landscaping
  • Cole Young
  • Country Line Electrical Distributor’s Inc
  • Dan Duyssen Farm
  • Danny Thomas
  • Dave & Brenda Dermody
  • Davis Countryside Meadows
  • Dave Reisdorf Inc.
  • Debbie Lowe
  • Debbie Starowitz
  • Dewey Produce, Inc.
  • East Town Beverage
  • Empire Access
  • Empire Tractor
  • Erie and Niagara Insurance Assoc.
  • Extreme Streetwear
  • Faith at the Fair Volunteers
  • Freed Maxik CPA's PC
  • Genesee County Chamber of Commerce
  • Genesee County Farm Bureau
  • Genesee County Sheriff's Department
  • Genesee Patrons Cooperative Insurance Company
  • Genesee Speedway
  • Genesee Valley Penny Saver
  • George & Swede Sales & Service Graham Corporation
  • Greg Post - General Contracting
  • Hazlett Services
  • Hirsch’s Dairy Farm & Custom Service Home Depot – Batavia
  • HP Hood
  • J L Kingdon Mechanical
  • J&L Ice
  • Jack & Sundae Duyssen
  • Jack MacDuffie
  • Jam at the Ridge
  • James Foss & Family
  • Jason & Crystal Heimlich
  • Java Farm Supply
  • Jeff Condidorio – Bread Delivery
  • Jeff, Kim & Olivia Lovetro
  • Jeff Parnapy
  • Jim & Pam Johnson & Family
  • Joe Lewadowski
  • Joe's Pro Shop
  • Kelly & Lilly Stalica
  • Ken Barrett Chevrolet
  • Kevin Kelkinberg
  • Kim Wolcott
  • Kitana Maher
  • Kyle Young
  • Lacy Katzen, LLP
  • L.D. Stevens Golf Carts
  • Lamb Farms, Inc.
  • Land Pro
  • Lardon Disposal/Mark Palmer
  • Larry & Sue Carlson
  • Leonard Petterson
  • Liberty Pumps
  • Lift School of Music - Laura Kauppi
  • Lor Rob Farms
  • Lori & Tony Prinz
  • LorRob Dairy Farm
  • MacDuffie Sand & Gravel
  • M&J Anderson Concessions
  • M&T Trucking
  • Maple Moon Farms, LLC
  • Margaret Perry
  • Mark Barrie
  • Mark Willis
  • McKenzie Farms
  • Michael Houseknecht
  • Milton Cat - Batavia
  • Monroe Tractor
  • Mowacres Farm
  • Norm Sr. & Pat Pimm
  • Northside Deli
  • OATKA Milk Products
  • Offhaus Farms, Inc.
  • Paul Hirsch
  • Paul Smith Refuse Service
  • Photography by Susan Meier
  • Pocock Repair Shop
  • Posy Power Peddler
  • Pumpkin Hill Veterinary Clinic
  • RKK Construction
  • R.W. Taylor Trucking & Excavating
  • Reece Starowitz
  • Reisdorf Oil & Propane
  • Reyncrest Farms
  • Ron & Chris Brown
  • Ron & Julie Radley
  • Rose Maher & Bill Davis
  • Scofield Transfer & Recycling
  • Scott Adams Trucking
  • SJ Starowitz Farms, LLC
  • SMA Farms
  • Smitty’s Amish Sheds
  • Southern Tier Fire Extinguishers
  • Stafford FD
  • Sterling Tent & Awnings
  • Steve Mel’s BBQ
  • Steve Warner
  • Steve Winska
  • Student Transportation of America
  • Stein Dairy Farms
  • Sue Rich
  • Summer Kick Off Classic Horse Show Volunteers
  • Summit Lubricants
  • T.S. Lighting, LLC
  • Talent Show Volunteers
  • Terry Hills Golf Course, Restaurant & Banquet Facility
  • The Batavian
  • The Batavia Daily News
  • The Red Osier Landmark Restaurant
  • Tim & Joanne Horine
  • Tim Adams & Steven Foster
  • Todd & Amanda Hofheins
  • Todd Berkemier
  • Tom Nesbit
  • Town of Batavia FD
  • Turnbull Heating & Cooling
  • United Healthcare
  • United Rentals
  • Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc.
  • Verginia Zocco
  • Volvo
  • WBTA
  • WCJW
  • William Kent, Inc.
  • Wright Beverage Distributing
  • Xylem
  • Yancy’s Fancy

*We apologize to anyone we may have missed!

Comments

Calendar

August 2021

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button