Sponsored Post: Genesee Symphony Orchestra presents a performance of Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra! Get your tickets today



On April 1st at 7:00pm at the Elba High School, the Genesee Symphony Orchestra with Conductor S. Shade Zajac will be joined by world renowned soloists YooJin Jang (violin) and Mimi Hwang (cello) for a performance of Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra. This performance will mark the completion of a gigantic project started during Mr. Zajac’s first season with the GSO: performing all of the Concertos composed by Brahms. The concert will also include the emotional and exhilarating Fourth Symphony in D Minor by Robert Schumann. Please join the Orchestra for this monumental milestone! Click here to purchase your tickets now!