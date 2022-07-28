Sponsored Post: Genesee Tourism: Antique Truck Farm & Construction Show

Genesee Tourism: Antique Truck Farm & Construction Show

On August 6th & 7th, head to Alexander for the 2-day event that specializes in antique vehicles and farm equipment presented by Empire State Antique Truck Association! Spend the weekend at the tractor pulls, slow truck race, and enjoy searching for hidden gems at the flea market.



This event is open to the public, admission and parking are free. Event details . See our jam-packed events calendar at: GeneseeCalendar.com.