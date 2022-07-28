Local Matters

July 28, 2022 - 4:00pm

Sponsored Post: Genesee Tourism: Antique Truck Farm & Construction Show

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, Antique, Car Show, Alexander.

On August 6th & 7th, head to Alexander for the 2-day event that specializes in antique vehicles and farm equipment presented by Empire State Antique Truck Association! Spend the weekend at the tractor pulls, slow truck race, and enjoy searching for hidden gems at the flea market.


This event is open to the public, admission and parking are free. Event details . See our jam-packed events calendar at: GeneseeCalendar.com.

