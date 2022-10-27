Local Matters

October 27, 2022 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Genesee Tourism Photo Contest

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, chamber of commerce, Photo contest.


The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is looking for your camera roll!  Submit your photos of family and friends out and about in Genesee County for a chance to win up to $200 for first prize! Spring, Summer, Winter and Fall, we’re looking for them all!

Submit as many as you like at this link which also includes contest details: https://visitgeneseeny.com/about/genesee-county-ny-photo-contest

