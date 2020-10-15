Sponsored Post: Great City homes from Reliant Real Estate. Call today



229 Vine St., Batavia. Solid city ranch in great location. Close to schools, library, shopping, college and the Thruway! This home features an extra-large kitchen with lots of cupboards, pantry closet, built-ins and small desk area for home office and bill paying. Plus, a new kitchen floor! The kitchen also has a laundry area, if you want all one floor living! Living room is oversized with great built-ins for collectibles and decorating! All bedrooms are good sized with closets and hardwood floors throughout that with a little refinishing will be great! Basement is huge, and would be great space for all the rest of your storage needs or hobbies or great space to convert into more living area if needed! Two-car attached garage and a pretty yard with a fully fenced in back yard! Great home and with your decorating skills and upgrades its a keeper! Call Lynn at Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663) or Click here for more information.

40 North Lyons St., Batavia: How cute is this home? There is such great use of space in this home many nooks that have been used so creatively! This home has way more space than you could imagine from the road-definitely worth the look! Three bedrooms, three full baths! Large Livingroom formal dining room and super cute newly refinished kitchen with peekaboo pass through to dining room! Off kitchen is cute morning room that has slider to large deck for morning coffee or there is a pantry/wine/bar nook your choice;) Basement has been partially finished with large play space for adult or child, full bath, and once upon a time there was a small kitchenette for those that like the extra cooking and canning space. There is also utility/laundry area as well. Back yard has been fully fenced and super private -- extra large deck with a self made play/entertaining area with pergola -- can easily be turned back to full drive with one-car detached garage. This one is well worth the look!

