Sponsored Post: Great homes from Reliant Real Estate! Call us today



5378 Horseshoe Lake Road, Stafford . This home features 12.87 acres in gorgeous setting and the most convenient location to schools --college included, shopping and a direct line to 490 or minutes from Thruway! Cape Cod style home is spacious and solid, in need of decor updating, but when finished up this whole property will be a real Ponderosa/homestead! And for the person who is looking for workshop and storage space there are two HUGE Morton buildings that you will be all about! There is a lot to take in here -- come look for yourself!

42 Redfield Parkway, Batavia -- SOLID City home on great city street located at the heart of all the shopping! This super-spacious three-bedroom home is move in ready, and right now the central air is a bonus along side the newer furnace hot water tank roof and siding! The big things have been taken care of, leaving time for decorating the big rooms that all have closets and storage! The home has a couple of bonus rooms, starting with the awesome enclosed front porch, which really can supplement the living space as an office or toy room or just for enjoying the nice evenings and early mornings! Off dining room there is a cute room that could be great office space for those working at home these days, and last but not least is the attic, which has been finished and could be great additional rec space -- there is a room for everybody! The street of course is a Batavia classic to enjoy in all the seasons -- there is a lot of home here, come check it out!

