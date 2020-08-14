August 14, 2020 - 3:00pm
Sponsored Post: Great value awaits you at 29 Buell Street
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, real estate, great value, batavia, Reliant Real Estate.
29 Buell St., Batavia. Solid City home larger than you would think. Newer furnace and all windows upstairs just replaced. First-floor bedroom plus three really good size rooms upstairs all with closets.
Mechanically home is in great shape not a lot to do interior besides your own decorating. Rooms were just painted. Gas bill is $81 on a budget plan and electric average is $65.00.
Home sits on awesome partially fenced in back yard with plenty of room to play. Large double wide driveway for you and your guests -- an affordable city home!