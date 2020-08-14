Sponsored Post: Great value awaits you at 29 Buell Street



29 Buell St., Batavia. Solid City home larger than you would think. Newer furnace and all windows upstairs just replaced. First-floor bedroom plus three really good size rooms upstairs all with closets.

Mechanically home is in great shape not a lot to do interior besides your own decorating. Rooms were just painted. Gas bill is $81 on a budget plan and electric average is $65.00.

Home sits on awesome partially fenced in back yard with plenty of room to play. Large double wide driveway for you and your guests -- an affordable city home!