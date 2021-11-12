Sponsored Post: Harris Wilcox offers country living at it's finest! Check out this listing



6566 Miller Road, Elba . MLS # R1370467. Country Living at it's best! Mature treed property combining the amenities of today in a picturesque rural home setting on over 2 acres. This 4 bedroom home is just what you have been waiting for. Plenty of space for everything: family, friends, entertaining, inside and out. Hot tub on deck overlooking large backyard and woods beyond. This home has public water, a new roof in 2020, an updated kitchen with new Fridge this year. Central Air, Central Vac System, and Back up Generator. Garage is heated and has its own utility sink for easy clean up. Convenient adjacent workshop area off garage. Don't miss out on this one! Above ground pool not used in recent year. Contact Candace Hensel at 585-739-2836