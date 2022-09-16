Sponsored Post: Help Oliver's Candies celebrate 90th birthday on September 17th



Oliver's Candies is celebrating 90 years in business! We will have food vendors (The Red Osier, Los Compadre's, Pub Hub Coffee), face paintings, kid's games, bounce house, wine tasting with Autumn Moon Winery, State Troopers, Genesee County Sheriff with K9 Unit, the Batavia Animal Shelter, table raffles and 50/50! Proceeds from our table and 50/50 raffles will be donated to the Batavia Animal Shelter! Click here for more information on the day's events.

*The first 150 in-store purchases will receive a FREE Oliver's Swag Bag*.

Top Donors: