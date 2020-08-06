Sponsored Post: Hot new listings from Reliant Real Estate



New Listing: 402 Garden Drive, Batavia - Talk about a transformation! This home underwent an extensive remodel-beautifully done and looks like something out of a magazine! Walls opened up and now features a wide open floor plan that makes it so much more spacious than square footage implies. Extra large family room with pretty whitewashed fireplace with gas insert and great wet bar-the perfect spot for entertaining. Family room leads outside to large vinyl deck overlooking pretty treed lot-super pretty with the changing seasons. Super clean and modern kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops open shelving and extra large cupboards. Living/dining area is spacious yet super homey and chill -this whole home is perfect for entertaining! Bedrooms are large and both baths are gorgeously remodeled! Large dry basement perfect for all your storage needs-This is definitely a house you will want to come home to! Call Lynn Bezon at Relaint Real Estate today (585) 344-HOME (4663). Or click here for more information on this listing.



New Listing: 42 Redfield Parkway, Batavia - Solid city home on great city street, located at the heart of all the shopping! This super spacious three bedroom home is move in ready, and right now the central air is a bonus along side the newer furnace hot water tank roof and siding! The big things have been taken care of leaving time for decorating the big rooms that all have closets and storage! The home has a couple of bonus rooms starting with the awesome enclosed front porch which really can supplement the living space as an office or toy room or just for enjoying the nice evenings and early mornings! Off dining room there is a cute room that could be great office space for those working at home these days, and last but not least is the attic which has been finished and could be great additional rec space-there is a room for everybody!! The street of course is a Batavia classic to enjoy in all the seasons-there is a lot of home here, come check it out! Call Lynn Bezon at Relaint Real Estate today (585) 344-HOME (4663). Or click here for more information on this listing.