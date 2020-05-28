Sponsored Post: Hurry up, these were just listed! Call Reliant Real Estate now



671 Back St. Pembroke. Here’s one to not overlook! Located in Pembroke School System on quiet country back road..over 1 acre of land with large Quonset outbuilding for all your storage needs. Back yard is partially fenced for kids or four legged friends. Home has way more space than you would think-good size attached garage leads to oversized mud room/laundry/work space incredibly convenient to kick off and store all the coats and shoes and everything else before stepping inside! Interior is well laid out and spacious. Pretty oak kitchen outlooks into living area and dining area. Bedrooms are large and one holds a surprise (you must see). Large enclosed front porch area that could provide a lot of extra living space or just to enjoy summer days. All this home really needs is some cosmetic updating...don't let this one slip by without checking it out! Easy to see.

19 Mckinley Ave. Batavia City. Solid two family on super quiet street, centrally located and within walking distance to shopping. Currently has really great tenants! Call Lynn today. Call 585-344-HOME.