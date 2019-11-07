Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 7, 2019 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Join us for our Holiday Housewarming at Country Hill

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Country Hill, Holiday Housewarming, gifts, Holiday Shopping, Pavilion..


Celebrate our 22nd Holiday Housewarming at Country Hill Home Accessories and Gifts, November 7th through November 10th! Get $10 off any full priced purchase of $50! Get a FREE Iconic brush and cosmetic case with your full-priced Vera Bradley purchase of $100 or more, Nov. 8th - 11th!

We proudly carry these fine products: Vera Bradley, Beekman 1802, Inis Fragrance of Ireland, Hallmark cards, Homespice Decor Rugs, Lang, Yankee Candle, Herbal Star Candles, Byer's Choice Carolers, Mudpie, CBD for Life & more.

Visit Country Hill, located at: 11119 W. Park St., Pavilion, NY 14525. Or vist our Facebook page for more information on store events and sales.

Calendar

November 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button