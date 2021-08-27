Sponsored Post: Join us for the Oakfield Labor Daze September 4th-6th



Oakfield Labor Daze will be held September 4-6 at Triangle Park, in the village of Oakfield. This year marks its 37th year. There will be three full days of live music, plus food vendors, craft show, basket raffle, HUGE $15k CASH RAFFLE, Kiddie Fun Daze, Car Show, Parade, balloon artists, fireworks show and much more. The entire list of entertainment, food & events can be found at OakfieldBetterment.com or on Facebook @OakfieldBetterment