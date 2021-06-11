Local Matters

June 11, 2021 - 4:30pm

Sponsored Post: Join us - grand opening of Guler Cardiology & Wellness on June 16th

Join us for the grand opening of Guler Cardiology & Wellness. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is sponsored by the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce and will be held on Wednesday, June 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Reception to follow.

We invite members of the community to visit our newly renovated office space and to tour our facility. 

In addition to the wide range of cardiology services, including diagnostic testing, we offer other services including Podiatry, Psychiatry and Reflexology. Our Weight Loss Clinic will be opening soon. Click here to visit our site.

