Sponsored Post: Just listed - 6009 East Bethany Leroy Road, call Chuck Flynn today



Just listed! 6009 E. Bethany Le Roy Road, East Bethany. Ranch home for sale! 1,836 square feet. Immaculate 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on just under an acre.

Semiprivate owner’s suite, beautifully remodeled kitchen, Anderson Windows, oak floors, workshop, outbuilding, 2 garden sheds, concrete driveway, 2 working fireplaces, attached garage, partially finished basement, mudroom, deck, patio, and central air.