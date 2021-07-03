Local Matters

July 3, 2021 - 10:00am

Sponsored Post: Just listed - 6009 East Bethany Leroy Road, call Chuck Flynn today

Just listed! 6009 E. Bethany Le Roy Road, East Bethany. Ranch home for sale! 1,836 square feet. Immaculate 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on just under an acre.

Semiprivate owner’s suite, beautifully remodeled kitchen, Anderson Windows, oak floors, workshop, outbuilding, 2 garden sheds, concrete driveway, 2 working fireplaces, attached garage, partially finished basement, mudroom, deck, patio, and central air.

This house has it all! $224,900. Negotiations begin @ 10 a.m. on July 6th. Click here to view my listings.

