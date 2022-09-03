Local Matters

September 3, 2022 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Just listed:1367 Lewiston Road! Call Reliant Real Estate today

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Just listed, Alabama.


Just listed: 1367 Lewiston Road, Alabama. Large two family home in need of some TLC but is solid and consistently rented. Each apartment is large with two and three bedrooms decent kitchens, laundry available in both units and has good size yard! Conveniently located minutes from thruway and all major routes for quick commute access. Located next to Alabama Hotel and Holly Farms for great food and tenant convenience!! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today! Call 585-343-HOME (4663)

