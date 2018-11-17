Local Matters

November 17, 2018 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Just reduced: check out 164 Summit Street today

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, batavia, city, Lynn Bezon..


JUST REDUCED - 164 Summit St., Batavia -- Comfortable and solid City colonial in nice neighborhood. Easy to see and super affordable -- this 3 bedroom, bath and a half home features very spacious room sizes.

Downstairs is open and great for entertaining but very homey. Some hardwood floors and gorgeous unpainted woodwork really give this home charm. Upstairs bedrooms are all large with closets and attic is already partially finished and with a little paint could be amazing extra living/play space!

Mechanically sound with nothing urgent to tackle but what you want to do! Enjoy the front porch that has the Trex decking to enjoy the neighborhood. Or have your morning coffee on the back deck to enjoy the peacefulness of the cute backyard, either way come check out a really nice home!

Click here for more information on this listing or call Lynn Bezon today!

blue button