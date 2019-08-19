Sponsored Post: Know your rights, call Dolce Panepinto today



KNOW YOUR RIGHTS! You have a right to safe workplace. Federal laws state that your employer must provide a work area with no known health or safety hazards. You also have the right to:

Be protected from toxic chemicals

Request an OSHA inspection, and talk with the inspector

Be trained in a language you understand

Work on machines that meet safety regulations

See copies of the workplace injury and illness log

Get copies of test results done to find hazards in the workplace

Be provided required safety gear, including but not limited to: Hardhat, gloves and harness

Report an injury or illness, and get copies of your medical records If you or someone you know has been injured or fallen ill due to unsafe work conditions.

Call Dolce Panepinto at 716-852-1888 immediately. We understand how life-altering a work injury can be, and we are here to help.