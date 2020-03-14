Sponsored Post: Know your rights, call Dolce Panepinto today



KNOW YOUR RIGHTS! You have the right to a safe workplace. Federal laws state that your employer must provide a work area with no known health or safety hazards. You also have the right to:

Be protected from toxic chemicals;

Request an OSHA inspection, and talk with the inspector;

Be trained in a language you understand;

Work on machines that meet safety regulations;

See copies of the workplace injury and illness log;

Get copies of test results done to find hazards in the workplace;

Be provided required safety gear, including but not limited to: hard hat, gloves and harness;

