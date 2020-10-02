Sponsored Post: Learn about Cider Solar Farm – attend our virtual open house on October 19th



Project documents will be available online at: www.CiderSolarFarm.com/OpenHouse starting October 19th, 2020. Submit comments or questions, or request a copy of the materials, by November 2, 2020 at [email protected] or by calling 833-529-6597. All comments & questions will receive responses provided by the Hecate Energy team.



Following the Virtual Informational Open House, please join the Hecate Energy team Wednesday, October 21st at 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. for the panel discussion portion of the Open House via Zoom to answer questions, provide updates and general discussion of the project. Both sessions will cover the same topics. For the invitation, please visit: www.CiderSolarFarm.com/ZoomMeeting