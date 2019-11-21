Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 21, 2019 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Let Alex's Place take care of Thanksgiving this year

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, alex's place, thanksgiving, dinner, food, batavia.


Let Alex's Place take care of Thanksgiving this year. Alex's is open from noon til 6pm on Thanksgiving and is accepting reservations for parties of all sizes.

For full holiday menu, click here.

And don't forget that Alex's Place offers Curbside Takeaway for those that want a great Thanksgiving feast at home without the mess! Call 585-344-2999 to make reservations today.

Calendar

November 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button