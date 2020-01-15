Sponsored Post: Location is key, call Reliant Real Estate today



202 Trumbull Pkwy - Super well cared for City ranch located on North side on quiet street. This home sits on a large double lot with nice landscaping. Don’t let this one go unnoticed – this owner did everything right and took care of all the maintenance so you can just move in and make it your own! You name it, it was done. Roof, windows, furnace etc... Many nice features including: entry hall with laundry area off garage. With a place to kick off your shoes and storage-leading into large and cozy kitchen with dining area next to gas fireplace, so so homey! Look out slider door to peaceful backyard or curl up next to fireplace while you eat and entertain! Also has large front living room and three good sized bedrooms. Don’t forget two car garage and very large and dry basement for all your extra storage or hobbies. Come see! Click here for more information on this listing.



9400 Putnam Road - Location is key for this solid and comfortable country farmette-located on almost 23 PRIME country acres in the Town of Batavia with Alexander School District! This home offers so much for someone looking for room to spread out, large rooms, high ceilings, big bedrooms, TONS of storage, 2 living rooms gorgeous woodwork, hardwood floors and some of the County’s best farm land! This property goes all the way over to East Rd with frontage there as well-you could parcel off and sell OR build your other dream home! So many possibilities—And all very well kept and lovingly cared for, definitely worth a look! Click here for more information on this listing.