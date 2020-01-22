Sponsored Post: Look at these listings, just in time for Spring



Click here for 1142 Mcalpine Road, Alabama . Great opportunity to get awesome land, prime for great hunting and tons of privacy. A great place to live or rent out and build your dream home while you do it! This property is secluded, yet minutes from Thruway to head to work, or 10 minutes to shopping in Batavia. Location is key! This 1987 manufactured home is in great condition and IS FINANCEABLE! Hurricane ties per banking regulations already in place! There is a 20x24 barn/outbuilding with concrete floors, electric and loft for more storage for all the hunting gear and extra toys! The land is simply peaceful and beautiful and does have some existing paths in place-perfect wooded backdrop for quiet country living at its finest!



Click here for 66 West Main Street, Pembroke. Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in one of the nicest 55+ communities around! Large room sizes, bright and airy with a lot more storage than you would imagine. What you will find in this 1996 double wide home-almost 1500 sq ft! Home has laundry/mudroom, large eat in style kitchen, extra roomy living/formal dining area with super cute office space with pretty French doors. Could be third bedroom or guest room if needed! Master bedroom with bath is large but cozy! Situated on an extra large corner lot with back patio area for sitting out! Bonus is the two car attached heated garage! Who said downsizing meant giving things up? Easy to see! Call Lynn Bezon at 344-home and list with us today!