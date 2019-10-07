Local Matters

October 7, 2019 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Look no further – this home has it all

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Lynn Bezon, Reliant Real Estate, Alexander..


Look no further, this home checks all the boxes! Three bedroom bath and a half ranch on great village street. Updated, neutral and clean with awesome attic and basement space if you really want to expand your space!

This home is great and definitely should be seen -- easy to get into at anytime, just call 585-344-4663 or click here for more information on this listing.

