Sponsored Post: Look! Today's Open Houses





Join us Saturday for TWO OPEN HOUSES:

164 Summit St., Batavia, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Comfortable and solid City colonial in nice neighborhood. Easy to see and super affordable!

This 3 bedroom, bath and a half home features very spacious room sizes, downstairs is open and great for entertaining but very homey. Some hardwood floors and gorgeous unpainted woodwork really give this home charm. Upstairs bedrooms are all large with closets and attic is already partially finished and with a little paint could be amazing extra living/play space!

Mechanically sound with nothing urgent to tackle but what you want to do! Enjoy the front porch that has the forever trexx decking to enjoy the neighborhood or have your morning coffee on the back deck to enjoy the peacefulness of the cute back yard-either way come check out a really nice home! Call Lynn Bezon today to see this listing or click here for more information.



147 Pearl Street Road, Batavia, 1 - 2:30 p.m. Solidly maintained 3 bedroom bath and a half home! Completely gutted and remodeled within the last 5 years --beautifully done and nothing for you to do but enjoy!

Full tear off roof 4 yrs ago Beautiful cherry cabinetry with granite countertops and all stainless appliances to stay plus washer/dryer! Extra large family/dining area perfect for entertaining with pretty gas fireplace! Super convenient upstairs laundry and 3 large bedrooms. All new carpeting thru out!

Outside features extra wide drive and double lot with great deck -- inexpensive utilities and NO flood insurance! SO MUCH BANG FOR THE BUCK AND EASY TO SEE AT MOMENT NOTICE! BE IN BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS! Call Lynn Bezon today to see this listing or click here for more information.