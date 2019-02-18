Sponsored Post: Mark Lewis Agency/State Farm - Winter driving tips



Prepare Your Vehicle for Winter: The best time to get ready for winter is before the first storm of the season. Some items to check and talk to your mechanic about include:

Test the battery strength.

Inspect the exhaust system and the air, fuel, and emission filters.

Check the cooling system, windshield wiper and antifreeze fluid levels, and change the oil.

Make sure hoses and fan belts and all components are working properly.

Consider changing the spark plugs.

Check the tire pressure, tread life and consider installing winter tires.

Locate the spare tire, jack, and ice scrapper.

Inspect your wiper blades to make sure they're functional and in good condition.

Some Simple Winter Driving Tips: Winter driving has its own set of challenges from the moment you start your vehicle. Here are some useful winter driving suggestions:

Never warm up your vehicle in a closed garage. This could lead to carbon monoxide problems.

Keep your gas tank at least half full to prevent gas line freeze-up.

Make sure your exhaust pipe is not clogged with mud or snow.

Don't use cruise control on icy roads.

Allow more time for braking when visibility is poor.

Stay calm if you start to skid.

Commercial vehicle drivers should exhibit caution when driving in winter conditions. If your vehicle is large, like a truck, it needs more time to stop in ideal conditions, so snow and icy conditions magnify the challenge. Take care to continue safe practices when sharing the road in winter conditions.

Carry a Winter Driving Kit: Winter weather could leave you stuck in the snow, but the following items in your winter driving kit might help you get back on the road and on your way:

Small folding shovel

Tow and tire chains

Basic tool kit

Bag of road salt or cat litter

Flares, battery powered flashlights and extra batteries

Extra windshield wiper fluid and antifreeze

Jumper cables to start your car if your battery dies

Pack a Winter Survival Kit: In case you're marooned in your car, truck or SUV, you might want to keep a small winter survival kit on hand. Some useful items include:

A first-aid kit

Cell phone charger

Ice scraper and brush

Blankets, warm clothing and other cold weather gear to protect against hypothermia

Drinking water, and high-energy, nonperishable foods