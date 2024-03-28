Sponsored Post: Meet The Artist: Andy Reddout | Genny The Cow - Book & Poster Signing on April 5th

Remote video URL



Meet The Artist: Andy Reddout | Genny The Cow -Book and Poster Signing

Friday, April 5th: 4:30-6:30pm

Join us as we kick off our GeneSEEtheEclipse festivities! Andy Reddout, illustrator of our Genny Sees The Eclipse original children's book and Genesee County's commemorative eclipse poster will be at the Genesee County Visitor Center located at 8276 Park Rd. in Batavia.

Stop in for a free, signed commemorative poster, to have Andy sign your purchased Genny Sees The Eclipse books, or purchase a book when you get here! We'll also have our Genny cow-print solar glasses for sale and photo ops with life-size Genny The Cow! Check out the quick video to see how Andy made Genny come to life over the pages of the book!

Event Details here: https://visitgeneseeny.com/events/andy-reddout-geneseetheeclipse-artist-book-and-poster-signing-genesee-county-visitor-center