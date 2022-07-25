July 25, 2022 - 6:00am
Sponsored Post: Monday at Genesee County Fair; Veterans day at the Fair
- Air Sculpture (Balloon Display and Demonstrations) (All Day, Every Day)
- Pig Racing – Show Schedule (SAT: 3pm, 5pm, 7pm, SUN: 3pm, 7pm, MON: 3pm, 7pm, TUES: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, WED: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, THURS: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, FRI: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, SAT: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm)
- Niagara Down Under (All Day, Every Day)
- Pony Rides (All Day, Every Day)
- Chain Saw Carver (All Day, Every Day)
- Fame Racing Schedule – Saturday: 2,4,6 Sunday: 2,6 Monday: 2,6 Tuesday: 3,5,7 Wednesday: 1,3,5,7 Thursday: 3,5,7 Friday: 1,3,5,7 Saturday: 1,3,5
- Johnny Muttville Comix Schedule – Saturday: 1, 3:30, 5:30, Sunday: 1, 4, 5:30, Monday: 1:30, 4, 5, Tuesday: 2, 4:30, 6:30.
Monday, July 25th – VETERAN’S DAY AT THE FAIR
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- 2 PM—Color War (Lawn North of Fair Restrooms) Sponsored by LuGia’s on Wheels
- 3 PM—4-H FCS Club Activity (Kennedy Building)
- 4 PM—10 PM—MIDWAY OPEN
- 4 PM— 4-H Market Lamb Show (Main Show Ring)
- 6 PM—4-H Goat Agility (Main Show Ring)
- 7 PM—Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Events & times on the schedule and this website are subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.
