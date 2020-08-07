Sponsored Post: MORE hot new listings from Reliant Real Estate



More hot listings; 5378 Horseshoe Lake Road, Stafford . This home features 12.87 acres, georgous location with 2 huge morton buildings. This home is solid, needs some decor updating but the place can a real "ponderosa" for someone and the location is ideal for someone who wants to be on the outside of town but close enough to all amenities. Shopping, schools, college and a straight shot to the 490. Call Lynn Bezon at Relaint Real Estate today (585) 344-HOME (4663).

21 Buell Street, Batavia . Click here for more information on this lisiting OR click here to browse all of our properties in Genesee County!