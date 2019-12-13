Sponsored Post: New listing: 202 Trumbull Parkway, Batavia



New listing alert: 202 Trumbull Parkway, Batavia. Super well cared for city ranch located on north side on quiet street. This home sits on large double lot with nice landscaping! Don’t let this one go unnoticed -- this owner did everything right and took care of all the maintenance so you can just move in and make it your own!

You name it, it was done, roof windows furnace etc...Many nice features including entry hall with laundry area off the garage. Love a place to kick off your shoes and storage-leading into large and cozy kitchen with dining area next to gas fireplace – so so homey!

Look out to a slider door to peaceful backyard or curl up next to fireplace while you eat and entertain! Also has large front living room and three good sized bedrooms. Don’t forget the two car garage and very large and dry basement for all your extra storage or hobbies.