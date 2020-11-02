Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 1 Irving Parkway, Oakfield



New listing alert: 1 Irving Parkway, Oakfield. Solid, classic and meticulously maintained -- all things that you will see and say when you visit this two-owner village home! Bright, homey and super spacious with 2,677 square feet!

Large and pretty entrance/mud room to greet your guests leads to gorgeous family room addition with gas burning fireplace and a beautiful kitchen that boast granite countertops, gorgeous cupboards, center island for work space and top of the line appliances. Large dining room with beautiful pegged hardwood floors leads to second living room with wood burning fireplace -- so homey you don't want to leave!

Upstairs has hardwood floors throughout under the carpet three large bedrooms which all have multiple closets and storage areas! Beautifully redone modern bath with plenty of space to enjoy getting ready for the day! Basement is large and packed with storage. All mechanicals updated throughout, including central air!

Attached 2.5 car garage that you will literally want to hang out in -- complete with wall furnace and a stove for canning and all your extra entertaining. There is also three overhead doors, one which leads to fully fenced back yard! So much more to talk about -- come check out for yourself! Call Lynn Bezon today (585) 344-HOME (4663) Click here for more information.