February 9, 2021 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 1 Lewis Avenue, Batavia

posted by Lisa Ace in sponsored posts, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Homes for Sale, batavia.


New Listing Alert: 1 Lewis Avenue, Batavia. A really great city home, super solid, well kept and in a great location! This home has a warm and inviting charm to it with a spacious downstairs with a room for everyone! Cozy living room with gas fireplace, a really eclectic kitchen with cute built-in bench for your table, overlooking a central dining room with pretty French doors that lead into a room that could be anything from a breakfast room to great home office or toy room or even a first floor bedroom, if needed as it has a full bath directly off of it! Pretty wide staircase that leads to 2nd floor with 3 large bedrooms, an awesome second floor laundry room, another full bath and stairs to a semi finished attic area – if you need another place to hang out or more storage! The basement is large and dry and currently used for a game/hang out room. Also tons more additional storage room! Outside has inviting front porch smal,l well kept yard, 2 car detached garage, and within steps of Centennial Park if you want to get out and run! This house packs a lot in come see it for yourself! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, 585-344-4663 or click here for more information.

Comments

