Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 10157 Creek Road, Pavilion



New Listing Alert: 10157 Creek Road, Pavilion. Click here for vitual tour. Seriously, why build when it has been ALL done for you including electric to kids playhouse! All you have to do is drive by and you will fall in love with the country setting. Nicely landscaped almost six-acre lawn set against a gorgeous backdrop, you just know that this home is well taken care of!

The home has four bedrooms, two gorgeous full baths and one half bath downstairs for guests. It has a super spacious layout starting from right when you walk in the door, with great area to take off shoes and coats and leading to beautiful living room and onto bright and beautiful kitchen with oversized island perfect for cooking working and entertaining!

The amount of places for storage is crazy -- from the fully finished basement with loads of closet space to the two-car garage or to the 30x40 heated barn, your friends will be jealous! You will want to enjoy as much outside as inside -- all fully landscaped with newly poured concrete pads, above ground pool with new liner and extra large deck just built last year, ready for this years Staycation!

Home has central air, full Culligan water system, hardwired whole house generator and inexpensive utilities -- what more do you want? Come check it out! Call Lynn bezon at Reliant Real Estate today. Call 344-HOME (4663). Click here to view the full listing.