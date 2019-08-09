Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 10362 Tapp Road & 3374 Church Street



New Listing; 10362 Tapp Road, Bethany : Solid country home-very spacious and well laid out,in need of some love and decorating but when finished will be a real charmer! This home has two large first floor bedrooms as well as first floor bath and laundry for those that don't do stairs real well! There is an oversized bedroom upstairs - perfect for large bedroom or rec room. Fully enclosed front porch area that adds a lot of additional space perfect for all your extras -coats, shoes pantry etc. Home has attached garage and nice yard, off the beaten path definitely worth a look. Priced below assessment and priced to sell. Click here for more information on this listing.



New Listing; 3374 Church Street, Alexander: Look no further, this home checks all the boxes! 3 Bedroom, bath and a half ranch on great village street. Updated, neutral and clean with awesome attic and basement space if you really want to expand your space! This home is great and definitely should be seen. Easy to get into at anytime, just call!! Click here for more information on this listing. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today & list with us!