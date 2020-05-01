Sponsored Post: New listing alert: 11232 South Lake Road, Pavilion



New listing alert: 11232 South Lake Road, Pavilion! Solid, well taken care of home -- updated throughout and tastefully done. As soon as you walk in you feel the quality.

This home is deceiving from the road, it has a super quaint old-school look but when you walk in it has a super clean modern loft feel. Gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted white walls, sleek white kitchen with pretty tiled backsplash and stainless appliances -- very fresh look!

Entrance foyer floor and baths share a beautiful tile that gives the property a pop of color but still very neutral! There are two full baths one up and one down, that have been fully gutted and remodeled and are beautifully appointed. Upstairs bath has washer / dryer, perfect so your guests don’t see your mess! Bedrooms are all good size and there is a first-floor bedroom for those who can’t do stairs. Basement is dry and clean and good for storage.

Outside is so quaint and cute looking its like a postcard-freshly painted with a popping red front door and covered porch -- perfect for a couple rocking chairs and potted plants! There is a large yard with so many new plantings from trees to shrubs to flowers -- for years to come this yard will only get prettier and more private!

