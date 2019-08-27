Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 27, 2019 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 168 Ross Street, Batavia

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, batavia, Lynn Bezon, Homes for Sale, real estate.


New Listing Alert: 168 Ross St., Batavia. Solid double in good neighborhood-all utilities are separated! Long-term tenant in upper unit not looking to move and downstairs recently vacated ready for immediate occupancy, could be great owner occupancy!

This double is a great investment! Call Lynn at Reliant Real Estate today at 585-344-4660 today or click here for more information on this listing.

Calendar

August 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button