Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 19 Wood Street, Batavia (City)



New listing alert: 19 Wood Street, Batavia . Super affordable city home! Featuring: Three bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths and 1,704 square feet. These owners did all the big things for you – now it's just a matter of you making it your own! Roof, all windows, furnace, hot water tank, and upgraded 150 amp electrical panel, what else is there?

Rooms are spacious, there was a 1/2 bath added on first floor, new laminate flooring just done in kitchen, and brand-new back steps leading inside to a back mudroom. All appliances are staying.

The front porch is cute and the yard both front and back is super cute and loaded with flowers. Back yard is fully fenced and is selling with the hot tub! There is a detached garage but currently used as the place to hang out – both summer and winter because there is wood stove as well!

These owners do not pay flood insurance. A lot of space for the money, definitely worth checking out! Call Lynn Bezon today or click here for more infomation on this listing.