Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert - 2 Naramore Drive - Batavia



New Listing Alert -- 2 naramore Drive, Batavia! Talk about a transformation! Check out this great 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home with nothing to do but enjoy your life. This home has been fully remodeled with all new hardwood flooring, 2 brand new baths, modernized kitchen with all new appliances, open and spacious kitchen/dining/living room – perfect for entertaining, featuring an extra large island with pretty quartz countertop.

The bedrooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space. There is oversized family room in the lower level for all your rec room fun. Also an awesome sunny and bright bonus room with lots of windows overlooking private back yard, which has in-ground swimming pool, plenty of privacy for all your summer fun!

This home is large bright, cheerful and ready for lots of energy! Easy to see! Call Lynn Bezon today at 344-HOME or click here for more information on this listing.