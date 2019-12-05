Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 202 Trumbull Parkway, Batavia



New Listing Alert: 202 Trumbull Parkway in Batavia! Super, well cared for city ranch located on the quiet north side street. This home sits on a large double lot with nice landscaping! Don’t let this one go unnoticed – this owner did everything right, took care of all the maintenance, so you can just move in and make it your own! You name it, it was done. Roof, windows, furnace etc.. Many nice features – including entry hall with laundry area off garage, a lovely place to kick off your shoes and storage-leading into large and cozy kitchen, with dining area next to gas fireplace–so so homey! Look out sliding door to peaceful backyard or curl up next to fireplace while you eat and entertain! Also has large front living room and three good sized bedrooms. Don’t forget, two car garage and very large, dry basement for all your extra storage or hobbies. Come see! Or click here for more information on this listing. Call Lynn Bezon today at Reliant Real Estate, we'll help you find the perfect home.



