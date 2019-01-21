Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 25 Mechanic Street, Elba



25 Mechainc Street, Elba. Don’t let this one slip by! Super solid and very cute Village home located on great Village lot! This home needs nothing! Very clean all updated and freshly painted thru out making it so easy to just move in and start living! Furnace, electrical , hot water tank and windows all updated. Great open front porch for relaxing and super solid with a large 2 car garage outbuilding, perfect for storage or a workshop. Ready to see at your convenience! Call Lynn Bezon anytime at 585-343-HOME or click here for more details.