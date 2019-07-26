Local Matters

July 26, 2019 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 3374 Church Street, Alexander

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Lynn Bezon, alexander, Home for sale, real estate, for sale..


New Listing Alert: 3374 Church Street, Alexander. Look no further! This home checks all the boxes; 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths ranch on great Village Street. Updated, neutral and clean with awesome attic and basement space – if you really want to expand your space! This home is great and definitely should be seen. Easy to get into at anytime, just call Lynn Bezon at 585-344-4663 today or click here fo rmore information on this listing.

